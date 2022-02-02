Lois Jon Tucker of Emporia died on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was 77.
Lois was born on July 4, 1944 in Laurel, Montana the daughter of Louis John Heins, Sr. and Esther Wombolt-Heins. She married Richard Tucker on September 10, 1967 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Emporia. He survives at the home.
Surviving family members include: husband, Richard Tucker of the home; son, Charles (Molly) Tucker of Emporia; daughter, Angela (Scott) Carnes of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Megan (Garrett) Bayliff, Tucker Landwehr, Colby Landwehr, Skylar Carnes, Bo Carnes, David Tucker and Conor Tucker; great-granddaughter, Remington Grace Bayliff; brothers, John Heins, Jr., Tom Heins both of Emporia and Terry Heins of Americus; sisters, Mona Erickson and Pam Avila both of Emporia, Linda Hinrichs of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Debby Hinrichs of Okarche, Oklahoma, and Susie Finney of Americus.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Lois was baptized at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. As one of nine children she grew up on a farm in Olpe, KS. As a young adult she worked at Crawfords and then Dolly Madison for many years until her grandchildren were born and then provided childcare for them and other children in the community. In her free time Lois loved to spend time with her family and friends and play penny slot machines at the casino.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
