The Madison Public Library is the recipient of a Kansas Libraries ARPA Subgrant that was made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, librarian Christine Inman told The Madison News this week.
The grant provides funding to help communities respond directly and immediately to the pandemic, as well as to related economic and community needs through equitable approaches."
"Through this grant, we created the 'Madison Public Library Community First Project,'" Inman said. "With the requested funding, we will acquire equipment and materials that can be used by our community members in a variety of ways. We will be purchasing four metal picnic tables to be placed behind the Sauder Center under the awning. This seating can be used by not only library patrons, but any and all members of the community."
Inman said the library will also purchase multiple STEM learning tables and supportive materials that can be used both indoors and outdoors. She plans to partner with the USD 386 Madison-Virgil School District to use the materials with after school programming, and to create more programming for all patrons in the community.
"Along with these items, we will be purchasing a projector screen, stand, and sound bar to hold indoor or outdoor movie events and other programs in which we can broadcast media to patrons and community members," she said. "The Madison Public Library is excited to continue to be a valuable resource to our community and provide educational, engaging and entertaining services to everyone. We look forward to announcing upcoming events that utilize these new materials in the very near future."
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (insert grant # here). The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
