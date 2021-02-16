Courtesy ESU Athletics
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Emporia State basketball split against the Blue Tigers over the weekend with the No. 25 Lady Hornets taking a 90-57 victory at Lincoln and the Hornet men falling 84-58, Saturday in Jefferson City, Mo.
Emporia State scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to take the lead for good. After shooting just 38% from the field in the opening period, the Lady Hornets heated up to 50% in the second, draining eight of 16 shots with three three-pointers. Emporia State led 40-32 headed to the locker room.
Lincoln scored the first four points of the second half to cut the deficit to four when the Lady Hornets went on a 14-0 run with Ehlaina Hartman scoring 11 of the points. Hartman’s three-pointer with 5:25 left gave Emporia State a 54-37 lead. Vivian Chigbu broke the run for the Blue Tigers with 4:03 left before the Lady Hornets scored the next 13 points to make it a 27-2 run and take a 67-39 lead with 38 seconds left in the quarter.
Hartman led the Lady Hornets with 26 points on 11 of 14 shooting while Fredricka Sheats recorded her fourth straight double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds and Tre’Zure Jobe scored 21 points. Daley Handy scored eight points and tied her career high with 12 rebounds.
For the men, Mayuom Buom and Jumah’Ri Turner each scored early to give Emporia State a 4-3 lead but the Blue Tigers answered with an 8-0 run to take a 12-4 lead with 15:00 left in the first half. Duncan Fort scored off a Kong Kong assist with 9:37 left to make it 20-15 but the Blue Tigers used another 8-0 run to go up 28-15 with 7:23 remaining.
Turner then scored the first five points of the second half as Emporia State trailed 42-35 following his old fashioned three-point play with 18:17 left. The Blue Tigers went back up by 12 points with 17:25 left and Dallas Bailey hit a lay-up to make it 47-37 20 seconds later. He then hit two of three free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt to cut the deficit to eight with 14:49 left.
Turner led Emporia State with 20 points on seven of 12 shooting while the rest of the team went 10 of 44 from the field.
