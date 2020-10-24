Mary Ann Short, 81, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Mary Ann was born to Walter and Mary Schultz June 20, 1939, in Emporia, Kansas. She graduated from Emporia High School and attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia.
Mary Ann is survived by children, Steven (Janice) Short, Kevin (Sandy) Short, Lori “Guss” Short, all of Topeka, and Lisa (Dan) Zeller and daughter-in-law, Jacque Henne of Paxico, Kansas. She has 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24 at Mater Dei Holy Name Church, Topeka, and will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, Topeka Rescue Mission, or Mater Dei Catholic Parish, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614.
