Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Illegal burning, 600 W. 12th Ave., 9:26 a.m.

Parking problem, 1300 Merchant St., 11:32 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, 2800 W. 18th Ave., 12:09 p.m.

Non-injury accident, W. 18th Ave. and Prairie St., 3:20 p.m.

Arrest warrant, 2000 Gloria Ave., 4:08 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:26 p.m.

Lost property, 800 Lawrence St., 7:22 p.m.

Saturday

Fire alarm, 1500 Industrial Rd., 9:43 a.m.

Welfare check, Information redacted

Parking problem, 800 Congress St., 2:07 p.m.

Assault, 100 S. Commercial St., 5:24 p.m.

Traffic stop, 10 Commercial St., 8:38 p.m.

Sunday

Attempt to locate , 1200 Triplett Dr., 9:10 a.m.

Traffic stop, 1200 W. 15th Ave., 12:19 a.m.

Dangerous animal, 100 Rural St., 3:17 p.m.

Non-injury accident, W. 13th Ave. and Center St., 3:56 p.m.

Pedestrian hit and run, W. 8th Ave. and Neosho St., 5:39 p.m.

Traffic stop, 2000 W. 6th Ave., 7:19 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1900 W. 6th Ave., 8:01 p.m.

Illegal burning, 700 Whittier St., 8:54 p.m.

Monday

Non-injury accident, Industrial Rd. and W. 18th Ave., 7:45 a.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Animal problem, Reported by phone, 8:54 a.m.

Overdose, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, I-35 and Road U, Emporia, 6:33 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1300 I -35, Emporia, 9:11 p.m.

Saturday

Criminal threat, 500 Ivy St., Admire, 11:32 a.m.

Sunday

Traffic stop, 2100 Industrial Rd., 1:47 a.m.

Traffic stop, 500 Prairie St., 2:22 a.m.

Grass fire, 2300 Road M, Emporia, 3:18 p.m.

Grass fire, 2100 Road 170, Neosho Rapids, 4:51 p.m.

Monday

Injury accident, 1500 Road X, Neosho Rapids, 4:42 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Possession of stolen property, 800 Congress St., 9:41 a.m.

Theft - Late report, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 5:41 p.m.

Saturday

Vehicle theft, 20 Sylvan St., 9:55 a.m.

Shoplifting, 1200 Merchant St., 11:01 a.m.

Sunday

Theft - Late report, 800 W. 9th Ave., 3:44 p.m.

Burglary - Late report, 900 Mechanic St., 10:20 p.m.

Monday

Burglary - Late report, 10 S. Exchange St., 2:24 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

