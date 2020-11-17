Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Illegal burning, 600 W. 12th Ave., 9:26 a.m.
Parking problem, 1300 Merchant St., 11:32 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 2800 W. 18th Ave., 12:09 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 18th Ave. and Prairie St., 3:20 p.m.
Arrest warrant, 2000 Gloria Ave., 4:08 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:26 p.m.
Lost property, 800 Lawrence St., 7:22 p.m.
Saturday
Fire alarm, 1500 Industrial Rd., 9:43 a.m.
Welfare check, Information redacted
Parking problem, 800 Congress St., 2:07 p.m.
Assault, 100 S. Commercial St., 5:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, 10 Commercial St., 8:38 p.m.
Sunday
Attempt to locate , 1200 Triplett Dr., 9:10 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1200 W. 15th Ave., 12:19 a.m.
Dangerous animal, 100 Rural St., 3:17 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 13th Ave. and Center St., 3:56 p.m.
Pedestrian hit and run, W. 8th Ave. and Neosho St., 5:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, 2000 W. 6th Ave., 7:19 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1900 W. 6th Ave., 8:01 p.m.
Illegal burning, 700 Whittier St., 8:54 p.m.
Monday
Non-injury accident, Industrial Rd. and W. 18th Ave., 7:45 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Animal problem, Reported by phone, 8:54 a.m.
Overdose, Information redacted
Non-injury accident, I-35 and Road U, Emporia, 6:33 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I -35, Emporia, 9:11 p.m.
Saturday
Criminal threat, 500 Ivy St., Admire, 11:32 a.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 2100 Industrial Rd., 1:47 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 Prairie St., 2:22 a.m.
Grass fire, 2300 Road M, Emporia, 3:18 p.m.
Grass fire, 2100 Road 170, Neosho Rapids, 4:51 p.m.
Monday
Injury accident, 1500 Road X, Neosho Rapids, 4:42 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Possession of stolen property, 800 Congress St., 9:41 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 5:41 p.m.
Saturday
Vehicle theft, 20 Sylvan St., 9:55 a.m.
Shoplifting, 1200 Merchant St., 11:01 a.m.
Sunday
Theft - Late report, 800 W. 9th Ave., 3:44 p.m.
Burglary - Late report, 900 Mechanic St., 10:20 p.m.
Monday
Burglary - Late report, 10 S. Exchange St., 2:24 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
