The Emporia Rotary Club is inviting members of the community to “grab some groceries” that will help raise funds for projects they support. The Grocery Grab raffle will allow one individual five minutes to grab as many groceries as possible at Goods CashSaver the morning of Saturday, Nov. 21.
Anyone 18 years or older can enter this raffle by purchasing a ticket from any Emporia Rotary member. Tickets are also available at Goods CashSaver, 2703 US-50 Highway. Tickets may be purchased for a $10 donation, and each ticket has a gift coupon for $5 off the ticket owners next $50 purchase at Goods CashSaver.
On Nov. 14, semi-finalists will be drawn and the six lucky people will then arrive at Goods CashSavers by 6:45 a.m. Nov. 21, when one of them will be chosen as the finalist in the Grocery Grab. The semi-finalists not selected for the Grocery Grab will each receive a $50 gift certificate to Goods CashSaver.
The Grocery Grab allows one individual to load their cart(s) with as many groceries as possible in a 5-minute timeframe. Certain restrictions apply and are listed on each ticket. Last year’s winner grabbed two cartloads of groceries worth over $900.
The Grocery Grab fundraiser provides funds for the Emporia Rotary Club to support special projects. Recent and/or ongoing projects include: eradication of polio, local Interact club, Corky’s Cupboard, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Lyon County History Center, the Zoo, the school supplies project at the First United Methodist Church. The Club has been doing good works locally and around the world every year since it was founded in 1917.
Join the fund and earn a chance to “grab some groceries” by purchasing a ticket from any Rotarian or at Goods CashSavers before Nov. 10.
