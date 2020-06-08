The 2020 Flint Hills Beef Fest Celebration is among the latest events to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was scheduled for Aug. 20 - 23.
The committee sent out a written release on the decision Tuesday.
“Due to the continuing uncertainties brought forth as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the general health and well-being of the community, the Flint Hills Beef Fest committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Flint Hills Beef Fest celebration,” the released states. “This was a very difficult decision as we enjoy seeing our friends at the events in August. However, in the end, the committee members felt there would not be a way to hold this type of event in a manner that would assure safety and health for all.”
The committee said that while the celebration has been canceled, cattle contests are still continuing.
“Although we wish we could say exactly what we plan for recognition this year, we are uncertain of the timeline to host any mass gatherings going forward,” they said. “We sincerely hope the situation has improved to allow us to host the winter Feedlot and Carcass Awards Celebration in February 2021, but of course that will all depend on what happens in the coming weeks and months.”
The group looks forward to holding its next event in Aug. 2021.
