Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Simple battery, 500 Mechanic St., 12:39 p.m.
Vehicle fire, 1300 I-35, 12:40 p.m.
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 1600 Industrial Rd., 2:01 p.m.
Custody dispute, information redacted
Disturbance, 400 Market St., 5:01 p.m.
Fire alarm, 2600 W. 18th Ave., 10:22 p.m.
Wednesday
Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Mechanic St., 6:50 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Drug possession, 1800 Burlingame Rd., 12:32 p.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 1:41 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Lakeshore Dr. and Road 175, 9:12 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Lakeshore Dr. and Road 175, 10:36 p.m.
Wednesday
Medical - sick person, information redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Forgery - counterfeiting, 1200 Industrial Rd., 11:48 a.m.
Criminal damage, 200 E. Logan Ave., 12 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1000 Henry St., 12:29 p.m.
Theft - late report, 300 S. Market St., 3:17 p.m.
Hit and run, 900 E. 12th Ave., 5:51 p.m.
Wednesday
Theft - vehicle, 500 Congress St., 5:36 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
