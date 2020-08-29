Emporia State began the academic school year off with in-person, hybrid and remote classes to adapt to the pandemic. However, many students have contrasting opinions as to how they feel being back on campus.
On Aug. 16, the day before classes began, ESU sent out an email regarding the face mask policy, social distancing, encouraging students to take the daily self-assessment before walking on campus, who to talk to if you test positive, who to report to if students or faculty are not following the new policies and contact tracing.
“I like [ESU’s policies] personally,” said Alyssa Gharmalkar, freshman speech and theatre education major. “Most of the people I’ve seen have been wearing their face masks when they are not in their rooms and in the bathrooms.”
Gharmalkar is living in Schallenkamp Hall. Despite the new dorm rules, she and her friends work around the rules to spend time together.
“It kind of sucks because we want to invite people into our room and we want to hang out with them, but we have to find other places to hang out with them,” she shared. “I genuinely don’t think it’s that bad. It could be a lot worse.”
She and her friends will go for walks around campus, hang out at the Union or the main lobby of Schallenkamp and get meals together at the cafeteria.
However, Jessica Reth, junior interdisciplinary studies major, lives off-campus and does not feel safe being back on campus.
“I don’t know, honestly,” Reth said. “I want to say that I’m happy to be back on campus, but I feel like the only reason I’m back on campus is so that the college can have more money from students.”
Reth feels like she has not seen that many students on campus not complying with the face mask and social distancing policy, but she’s observed many students and Emporia residents not complying in the community.
Some students were not aware of ESU’s new policies as the second week back to campus came to a close.
Reth said she was one of those who was not aware of the email ESU sent out on Aug. 16. Therefore, she does not feel that ESU is taking responsibility and action to hold students and faculty accountable for not complying.
“Not really, no. Because I mean one, I don’t remember ever seeing [email],” she said. “I didn’t even know that was an option for us to do, I feel like [ESU] should have voiced that out more.”
She questioned what is the punishment for not complying with the mask or social distancing policy.
The email states to give as much detail as possible, but how is ESU able to track that one student down to inform the student to follow the policy?
Another initiative ESU has is for professors to clean and disinfect the classrooms after use in addition to the policies previously stated.
“One of my professors literally said that if you show up to his class without a mask he will kick you out, no ifs and or buts about it,” Gharmalkar said.
However, some students have faced an issue of being late for their next class when they are not dismissed at an adequate time for the professors to do their part.
“One of my professors, she’s really good at it. The main issue is that a lot of classes aren’t getting out of class until after the 50 minute mark when people are supposed to leave,” Reth said. “The solution spray is supposed to remain on the desk untouched for 10 minutes and they can’t do that for 10 minutes if the class is still occupied by other students. So, it’s like they’re putting the solution on to supposedly sanitize, but it’s not given the full time to sanitize.”
From an administrative side, ESU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs David Cordle said things were off to a good, albeit different, start.
“We’re off to a good start. It feels very different this fall, because it is different,” he stressed. “Right now we can’t do some of the things that we enjoy most about studying or working at a university. But at the same time, I hear lots of people say how happy they are just to be back on campus.”
He acknowledged that there were some growing pains involved with some of the course changes and delivery methods - both for students and faculty.
“For faculty members, the workload is definitely heavier. Many of them have had to learn hybrid and online teaching techniques that they didn’t need to use in the past,” he said. “And faculty members know that they may need to change course delivery quickly if conditions change. But I think for the most part, students and faculty accept these challenges as necessary if we want to be on campus and keep each other safe. About two thirds of our undergraduate courses are still face-to-face this semester, with some adjustments in the classroom to maintain social distancing. The other one-third of our undergraduate courses have been changed to hybrid or online delivery. Most undergraduate students will still have a significant in-person experience, which was our goal.
“Graduate instruction is different, because so many of our graduate programs are delivered online anyway. For that reason, most graduate students and most faculty members who teach in graduate programs aren’t having to adjust nearly as much.”
Cordle said the university has made a lot of changes to keep students, faculty and staff as safe as possible.
“The key to success this semester is for everyone to be flexible and adaptive,” he said. “So far, the campus community is doing a good job of accepting the changes in how we move about the campus and interact with each other. It will be an ongoing challenge, though, because it’s so easy to slip back into old habits. It’s also challenging because the rules can be complicated at times, and what we ask people to do changes as conditions change. We’re still learning as we go.”
