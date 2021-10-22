Phillip (Phil) David Hoskins entered into rest Monday, October 18, 2021 at his home. He was 75.
Phil was born August 31, 1946 in Emporia, KS to Thomas (Tommie) D. and Dorma Lea (Yount) Hoskins. He enjoyed playing football during his high school years at Emporia, KS and Delano, CA. He served in the Coast Guard for four years. He worked as an RN at St. Mary’s Hospital and Newman Regional Health in Emporia. On July 10, 1976 Phil married Barbara Joan Pedersen in Emporia. They moved to California where he worked in hospitals in Delano, Bakersfield, and Exeter, CA. After returning from California he worked at Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company and the Emporia Gazette. Together he and Barby greatly enjoyed traveling, dancing, gardening, and playing golf.
Phil is preceded by his wife; parents; brothers, Thomas, Steven, and John Hoskins; sister, Elizabeth Hoskins; uncles, Lee Hoskins and Robert Hoskins; sister-in-law, Kathy Hoskins; and brothers-in-law, Mike Tuuri and Rick Wolfe. He is survived by his son, Shawn (Cheryl) Hoskins of Aurora, MO; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Hoskins of Cameron, MO, Terry Hoskins of Hope, KS; sisters, Rosemary Tuuri of Pleasanton, CA, Anne Powers of Fresno, CA, Jeanette Wolfe of Springfield, MO, Theresa (Rob) Wostenburg of Ovilla, TX, and Robin (John) Moniz of Hope, KS; aunt, Jane Hoskins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his immediate family he is survived by members of his wife’s family; Gary Robinson, Don (Chris) Pedersen, Rod Pedersen, Penny (Bob) Phillips, Susan Pedersen, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife’s parents, Elmer and Deloris Pedersen; his sister-in-law, Judy Robinson; brother-in-law, Eric Pedersen; and two nieces, Terri (John) Ast and Krystal Phillips.
Phil’s fun-loving personality and generosity will be truly missed by friends, family and all who loved him.
It was Phil’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
Phil was a good neighbor, a kind and gentle man. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and friends.
