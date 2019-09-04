TOPEKA — The Emporia High volleyball team hit a rough start in its season opening match against Hayden in Topeka on Tuesday evening.
The Spartans recouped in fine fashion, however, claiming a two-set sweeping victory over Topeka High to finish the night with a 1-1 record.
“(We) played much better (in the second game),” head coach Ashley Nehls said. “(We) served very tough. I thought we were much smarter with the ball and (executed) in serve-receive and transition well.”
The opening match with the Wildcats saw the Spartans fall by the wayside by a 25-17, 25-5 margin.
“(They) played nervous and timid,” Nehls said. “Several unforced errors early in set two hurt us.”
EHS came back to find more secure footing against Topeka High, taking a 25-20, 25-15 win over the Trojans.
Payten Redeker finished the night with 12 kills, six in each match, as well as a team-high six digs against Topeka High. Macey Adams had a team-best 16 assists, while Grace Xu added 10 in the two matches.
Collectively, EHS also served up 11 aces on the night, five of which were dealt by Taylor Sullivan.
E-High will now have a week of practices before hosting a triangular with Blue Valley Southwest and Shawnee Mission Northwest on Thursday, Sept. 12.
