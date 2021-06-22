The Emporia Friends of the Zoo’s annual Night in the Wild raised $73,000 for the David Traylor Zoo on Friday evening, the second most the event has ever brought in during its 36-year history.
“It was an extraordinary evening,” said zoo director Lisa Keith. “It was an extremely hot afternoon, but it turned into an absolutely beautiful, cool evening with a good breeze coming through the area where we were holding the event, so it was very nice.”
More than 300 people attended the event, which was comprised of both a live and silent auction as well as a raffle for an iPad giveaway. Cowboy Catering provided food, Trolley House provided beer and the Weda Skirts provided live entertainment. Ron Thomas and Paul Hancock served as master of ceremonies and auctioneer respectively.
Keith said that the top-grossing item was the year-long mountain lion sponsorship, which went for $5,000. The lemur sponsorship sold for $2,800 and the bison experience in the Flint Hills sold for $2,000.
Events like the Night in the Wild are important for EFoZ, Keith said, because it allows the zoo to provide plenty of free activities for the community.
“The zoo is free to the public and the city of Emporia — which actually owns the zoo — is very good at supporting it, but they can’t do it all,” she said. “So to help that, the Emporia Friends of the Zoo steps up and they do the fundraising side of it to help with all those extra things like being able to do the extra special events that are free to the public. That’s what EFoZ is for and that’s what these events are for, is to help raise money and to help us get through the year and be able to reach anywhere from 20-35,000 kids a year just with our education programs.”
In addition to paying for conservation education programs and free community events, the funds raised on Friday will pay for the zoo’s education coordinator position.
Keith said that attendees got to see a sneak peek of the new entrance memorial as well as the waterfowl and kookaburra exhibits. They will remain closed to the public until their grand opening at 10 a.m. July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.