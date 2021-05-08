This will be a most personal account.
If you have read my op-eds you know that I often begin with some history.
The year was 1913. For the first time in world history, a government decided to target its own citizens to murder and to eliminate en masse. This is clearly stated in this YouTube video: https://greekcitytimes.com/2021/04/25/joe-biden-armenian-genocide.
The Turks have made every effort to keep this history from being known. Hitler used this as a model for his horrible acts against his citizens too.
A group called the “Young Turks” came to power in Turkey.
They were the scum of the earth and the lowest of Yardbirds. They were bigots, murders, rapists and they had a mission. They reveled in burning Christians alive which was but one of their methods of “ethnic cleansing”. Their main mission was to eradicate all the Christian Assyrians, Armenians and Greeks that they could. Regardless of this genocide being in Turkey or outside the Ottoman Empire, their intent was that the Ottoman Empire was to become 100% made up of Muslim Turks.
This genocide killed perhaps half or more of my wife’s family, who are Christian Assyrians. (There is a debate between Assyrians and Armenians as to which national group accepted Christ first before any other nation of people).
This occurred in full view of the world of other “Christians.” These “Christian” cowards abandoned these groups of the oldest known Christians. All but the Russians refused to help the Assyrian, Armenian, and Greek victims from the Young Turk butchers.
On October 29, 2019, the House of Representatives passed a resolution to recognize the Assyrian, Armenian and Greek Genocide on a 405–11 vote.
Even though both Democrats and Republicans had a rare moment of agreement about this important resolution, President Trump ignored it.
I have a reason to believe why he failed these ethnic Christian groups. I feel that it was because of the same reasons that he failed to call out the other Yardbird thugs of the world like the North Korean Yardbird or the Yardbirds in communist China that harvest their own citizens’ human organs for sale before they are dead.
I commend President Biden for doing the right thing after decades of Turkish oppression of the facts about their lowly monstrous deeds.
