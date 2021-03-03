The Emporia High Spartans ended their season with a 60-56 loss in the first round of Sub-State play to the Seaman Vikings, Wednesday night.
"It was everything that we thought it would be," said EHS head coach Beau Welch. "Our guys are fighters and you know they love to compete. They are so consistent in their effort and just high-character, high-quality kids. I thought they executed everything that we wanted to get done and unfortunately, you know, down the stretch in the last couple of minutes we just weren't able to close it out."
Welch said the Spartans came out on the court with the mindset of having having nothing to lose. Usually telling his guys to keep a tight game, the Spartans were loose on the court.
"I thought it really helped us," Welch said. "Defensively, it was a big challenge."
The Spartans kept the Vikings from hitting a number of 3-pointers throughout the evening. Welch said he was proud of the hustle.
"They did everything we've asked, like they always do," he said. "Unfortunately it just didn't go our way the last the last couple of minutes."
Welch said it was a tough ending to a season with a lot of unknowns. He credited his seven seniors for taking the lead and getting on board with modifications and restrictions put in place due to COVID-19.
"We were able to play 20 [games] because our seven seniors and our team —everybody completely bought in and they did everything they needed to do," he said. "They always do everything right. This season meant more to them than you know. It was never a doubt in my mind with this group. There was never going to be a slip up with anything to cost us."
Welch said the Spartans came into the season at a disadvantage, not being able to lift weights in the spring and through the summer due to school shutdowns. What they lacked in consistent training, however, they made up for in determination.
"For our guys to come out and compete the way they did and finish the year the way we wanted, I can't speak highly enough of our guys," Welch said.
The Spartans are graduating seven seniors this year — Cameron Corum, Chance Gilpin, Gavin Hoelting, Hunter Hines, Camden Kirmer, Skyler Stewart and Charles Snyder. Welch said the group represents the program "as well as you can."
"Every kid that comes up playing for Emporia High should try to emulate those seven guys and how they play their role and everything that they did for our program," he said. "I've said countless times, they're great people, great students. They're great teammates, they care about each other, they care about our program.
"You can't ask for any more and they you know, they set the standard. I enjoy coaching this bunch as much as any group I've had. They're always willing to get better and just they're just consistent everyday."
