The Lyon County Fair Board has confirmed that, should the 2020 Lyon County Fair be able to proceed, the carnival will not be a part of this year's activities.
"I can confirm the carnival is canceled," Jeremiah Corpening told The Emporia Gazette Friday. "As far as what the fair might look like, we do not [know] as of yet any details, and are still working on how we can do so."
The fair's ability to proceed has been in question since the novel coronavirus pandemic first appeared in Kansas in March. The county's current public health order restricts gatherings of more than 45 people. It also prohibits fairs, festivals, carnivals and parades.
The health order expires Thursday and Lyon County Commissioners are expected to issue a new health order at that time — though details on what that order will look like have not been released.
The Lyon County Fair is currently scheduled for Aug. 6-15. The board will make a final decision after the next health order is issued.
It is not the only area fair that has experienced some changes due to COVID-19. The Chase County Fair Board announced Wednesday that the 100th annual Chase County Fair had been postponed.
"The Chase County Fair Board has made the difficult decision to postpone our 100th Chase County Fair," the board said in a Facebook post. "Instead, we are planning for the 99.5 Chase County Fair, 'A Non-Traditional Fair Due to Covid-19.' The health and safety of all attendees and volunteers continue to be a top priority, and we are taking into consideration the expected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The board has canceled all open class exhibits for the 2020 fair and will instead allow 4-H entries to be judged. Spectators will be discouraged from attending. Details can be found at www.facebook.com/ChaseCountyKSFair.
"Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while at the fairgrounds," they said. "There will be no displaying of projects for the public this year. Watch the Chase County Fair Facebook page between July 26 and July 31 for a virtual display of projects. All events, including the fashion revue, carnival, 4-H Olympics, fun night, and livestock sale, are cancelled this year."
The Greenwood County 4-H Foundation Board has also adjusted its plans for the 2020 Greenwood County Fair. The fair, scheduled to take place July 24 - 27 in Eureka, will see the cancelation of open class exhibits, the health fair and the 4-H dog and rabbit shows. Visitors are "encouraged" to wear masks and use hand sanitizer often. Further details can be found at www.facebook.com/greenwoodcoksfair.
"We appreciate the community’s support and understanding as we work through the details of how the 2020 Greenwood County Fair will be held this year due to COVID-19," the board announced on Facebook Wednesday. "Our main goal is to continue to keep our community safe, while keeping our county fair as normal as possible. For spectators who do not feel comfortable attending the fair, please follow our Facebook page to see all the fun fair activities! We will be streaming the livestock shows and uploading pictures of all exhibits."
(5) comments
God will take care of it.
Aim I am also starting to wonder if you aren't Lukert with a diferent sign.
Aim explain to me why it is a political decision if I chose not to wear a mask.
When did I say your decision to not wear a mask is political? I haven't seen you posting extreme right websites as evidence suggesting masks offer zero protection... That said only one party is being vocal about not wanting to wear a mask, and if you don't wear one based on what people from your party tell you, I'd call that choice a political one. The vast majority of medical experts who actually currently work in the medical field suggest wearing a mask. Countries that wear masks have lower infection rates. "Community-wide mask wearing may contribute to the control of COVID-19 by reducing the amount of emission of infected saliva and respiratory droplets from individuals with subclinical or mild COVID-19." Moreover, wearing a cloth mask with less filtration efficiency may still be better than no mask at all in communities of high transmission.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7177146/
But hey it's your right to believe Hannity or Tucker Carlson or whoever instead and go on claiming masks do absolutely nothing if telling lies is your thing. Also Lukerts second account is "Justice" or something. And at least he uses his REAL NAME!
Smart move given the amount of people whose political views require them to be anti-mask. Stock up on toilet paper, as you will need extra since the kids won't be using the schools toilets this upcoming school year. Thank a conservative republican as you begin to make all the homeschooling preparations for the upcoming stay at home orders. Better go get that last minute haircut, too!
