Brisk autumn weather greeted a large crowd Saturday morning for the grand opening of Ross Dress For Less in the Emporia Pavilions shopping center at 2724 W. 24th Ave.
Mike Sutherland, Ross store manager in Derby, presented a $2,500 donation to Emporia Middle School during the official grand opening ribbon cutting.
“We’re excited to be here for Emporia and the surrounding communities,” Jennifer Terrell, store manager of the Emporia Ross location, said.
Ross Dress for Less is a discount clothing and specialty items retailer, offering clothing for men, women and children and household items. The company website states, “Since 1982, our focus has been on bringing our customers a constant stream of high-quality department and specialty store brands at extraordinary savings (aka bargains) while providing an easy, fun and organized shopping experience.”
“We’re excited to have them," Spencer Thomson, co-manager of Emporia Land Development, said.
Every aisle in the store was thronged with eager shoppers and full shopping carts. Shoppers noted the store’s wide selection and good bargains.
“We’re excited to see Ross here,” Kimberly Saldana said.
Her shopping companion Anissa Lagg added, “We want to see how far it can go.”
The Ross Dress for Less grand opening marks the first of three new stores to open in the Emporia Pavilions shopping complex development this year. Shoe Show is slated to open its doors in early November, according to developer Spencer Thomson, with Marshalls tentatively set to debut around Thanksgiving.
Thomson said that bringing the stores to Emporia will benefit the community, giving Emporians more shopping options in their hometown, without requiring travel out of town to Topeka, Kansas City or Wichita. The three stores will bring at least 100 new jobs to the city.
Tyron Morton was shopping with his girlfriend, Chloe Roberts, who is employed at the Emporia Ross store. Both Morton and Roberts are students at Emporia State University.
“I helped set the stuff up around here,” Roberts said. “It’s fun, and I work with good people.”
Sarah Wheeler and Misty Gardner were waiting in line for the doors to open. Once inside, they quickly began filling their carts.
“We’re here to check out the new store, shop local and save local,” Gardner said. “I am a small business owner here in Emporia and I know how important it is to support new businesses in town.”
Visit the new Ross Dress For Less Store in the Emporia Pavilions shopping center at 24th and Industrial, reach them by phone at 620-342-7792, find them on Facebook, or visit their website at rossstores.com.
