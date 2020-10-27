Jerry Lee Winsor died October 21, 2020 at home in Smyrna, Tennessee. He was 79.
He was a professor and debate coach.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31 at Smyrna Church of Christ. The family has the arrangements.
