The Emporia Gazette
The ECKAN Lyon County Community Center Food Pantry has received a little more than $3,000 implementation grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.
The $3,078.94 grant was awarded as part of Healthier Lyon County’s Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant.
According to a written release, the grant will be used to purchase a refrigerator and deep freezer to stock fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy products and frozen meats.
Funds will also be used to provide public transportation assistance for clients in the form of L-cat passes and to advertise requests for donations of healthy foods.
ECKAN worked with the Healthier Lyon County Coalition to assess the current policies and nutrition standards in the pantry. ECKAN conducted a client survey to access client needs and priorities of food and implemented the Supporting Wellness at Pantries SWAP system. This system aids pantries in providing increased healthy foods to clients.
