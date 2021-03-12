Three small dogs were rescued, Friday afternoon, when the Emporia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 501 Elm St.
The cause and damage are still under investigation.
The owners were not home at the time of the blaze, but three chihuahuas were safely rescued from the fire.
We will update with more information as it is available.
