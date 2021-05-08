The Emporia Gazette
The Hartford High School boys track team placed seventh and the girls placed ninth at the Humboldt Invitational Thursday afternoon.
Brianna Sapp placed third in shot put and fourth in the discus, Sadie Pearson was fifth in javelin and Kim Westhoff was third in the 800-meter run.
The girls 4x400-meter relay team of Kim Westhoff, Brooke McAvoy, Madison Miller and Halee Heathman placed fourth.
For the boys, Tyler Stuck was second in the discus, AJ Navarro was second in the 110-meter hurdles, Ali Smith was fourth in the 100-meter dash and Ben Westhoff was sixth in the 3200-meter run.
The 4x-800-meter relay team of Adam Blankley, Trade Torrens, Gabriel Rhudy and Andrew McDiffet were third and the 4x400-meter relay team of Blankley, Navarro, Sebastian Legeberg and Smith were fifth. In the discus relay, Kiernan Bresears, Stuck, Andy Andrew and Dannen Kistner were fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.