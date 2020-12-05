The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is offering some tips for the community to avoid package thefts this holiday season.
According to a written release from Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh, an estimated 1 in 3 Americans have been a victim of a “porch pirate” — or someone who steals delivered packages from your front porch.
“Amazon reported a 60% increase of online sales in 2020 as compared to 2019 for Black Friday through Cyber Monday sales,” Welsh said. “What this means is more and more people are shopping online and will be expecting packages on their front porch. The Sheriff’s Office would like to provide some simple tips to help protect your deliveries.”
1. Consider having your packages delivered to your workplace or office.
2. Get delivery alerts and retrieve your packages quickly. Don’t let them sit outside for several hours. 3. Use a camera system with motion detection. This both deters thieves and provides evidence should you become a victim.
4. Have good relationships with your neighbors. This goes a long way in more than just keeping an eye on your residence!
5. Use extra lighting in the area where your packages are delivered. It’s always important to have good lighting around your house to deter crime.
6. Report suspicious vehicles.
7. Use the “ship to store” or “pickup” options when purchasing.
8. Set up vacation holds through the post office if you plan to be gone for a few days. 9. Register for daily alerts on all incoming mail at https://informeddelivery.usps.com/. You will get pictures of your incoming mail in your email inbox, daily.
10. Download the Neighbors by Ring app to your smart phone. This allows you to see alerts in your neighborhood as well as videos that may be posted of suspicious persons or thefts. (You do not need a Ring device for this.)
“Ultimately, we don’t want the Grinch showing up on your doorstep and taking packages that clearly don’t belong to them,” Welsh said. “As a community, we can fight theft together by each of us doing our part.”
Welsh said to call 911 for emergencies or 620-341-3205 for non-emergency calls.
