When you’ve been writing a food column as long as I have, recipes just come flying at you from all directions.
When this one popped up in my email, courtesy of Southern Living, I immediately thought “That’s what I’ll do with some of my strawberries!” Life interfered, but I couldn’t get this cake out of my head, so I made it for Easter with the recommended peaches.
The cake is dense but moist. The caramelized sugar and peaches on top are lovely shades of gold and soft browns. The bourbon is just a hint of flavor, unless you make my frosting (see below).
Think of all the things you could do with this technique and whatever fresh fruit is coming into season. When the next round of strawberries comes to town, I just might make it again.
PEACH BOURBON UPSIDE-DOWN BUNDT CAKE
From Southern Living
1 3/4 cups butter, softened, divided
2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar, divided
4 peaches, peeled and cut into 4 slices (Or a large can of prepared peaches)
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
6 large eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup bourbon
1 cup powdered sugar
1 to 2 Tablespoons milk
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Heavily grease a 15-cup (10 1/2-inch) Bundt pan with shortening or cooking spray.
Melt 1/4-cup of the butter in a small saucepan over medium; stir in 1/2 cup of the brown sugar. Whisk constantly until sugar has dissolved and mixture is thoroughly combined, about 1 minute.
Pour mixture evenly into the prepared Bundt pan. Place peach slices in an even layer on top of brown sugar mixture. Since I used canned peaches, I could eyeball uniform sizes and separate them out. My Bundt had big ridges and little ridges, so I put the big peaches in the big ridges and — you get the idea. Loads of peaches for the top of the cake.
Now, make the cake. Beat cream cheese and remaining 1-1/2 cups butter with a heavy-duty stand mixer until creamy, about 1 minute. Gradually add granulated sugar and remaining 1-1/2 cups brown sugar, beating on medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes.
Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until yolk disappears. Beat in 1 teaspoon of vanilla.
Sift together flour and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with bourbon, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
Spoon batter carefully over peaches in prepared pan and level with a spatula. I’m serious about spooning: you don’t want to dislodge your peaches.
Bake in preheated oven until a cake pick (or bamboo skewer or stick of spaghetti) inserted in center of cake comes out clean. This will take about 90 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack until pan is cool enough to handle but still hot, about 25 minutes.
Invert the cake pan onto the rack and gently lift the pan off. Cool completely, about 2 hours.
Frosting is optional and here are two options. Southern Living says stir together powdered sugar, remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, and 1 tablespoon of the milk in a small bowl, adding remaining 1 tablespoon milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, if needed to reach desired consistency. Drizzle over cooled cake.
Powdered sugar and I have a bad history. I softened 4 ounces of cream cheese and whipped that with a couple of tablespoons of the peach juice from the can and a tablespoon of bourbon, adjusting liquids as needed to make a thick frosting which I put in a bowl for self-serving (since it was bourbon, after all).
Let’s Get Cooking!
