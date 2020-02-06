An Emporia Middle Schooler is officially the top speller in Lyon County.
Sixth-grader Holden Wilson was crowned the 2020 Lyon County Spelling Bee Champion Thursday morning at the Emporia Humanitarian Center.
Wilson correctly spelled the word "planetary" in the 19th round to clinch the victory.
Taking second place was Olpe Middle Schooler Garrett Hammond. Ellie Anderson from EMS and Aubryn Garriott from OMS took third and fourth, respectively.
