With active COVID-19 infections steadily declining as large community events return, Lyon County Public Health administrator Renee Hively is cautiously optimistic for a continued downward trend.
"It's kind of like a breath of fresh air and I'm sure not only for us but for our community as a whole," Hively said. "With all the large events that are coming back into Lyon County, which is really exciting, that our cases are continuing to trend down — it's really good."
As of Monday afternoon, Lyon County had 14 active cases after no new cases had been reported over the weekend. To date, 4,288 cases have been reported since March 2020, including 4,188 recoveries and 86 deaths.
But, Hively said public health officials are still remaining prepared and are "very concerned" about variants that could make an appearance in the county. The variant strains have been shown to be more contagious and deadly.
"There's a variant of concern which we know that here in the United States as well as about 66 other countries," she said, noting that the hope was the vaccination efforts were stunting the spread of the variant strains.
Locally, however, the community is far from herd immunity when it comes to protecting against the virus.
In Lyon County, just under 35% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We'd really like to get up to the herd immunity level, where we know where' not going to be at 100% for vaccinations for whatever reason, but if we could get up to around 70%, I would feel more comfortable knowing that we have herd immunity for those who are unprotected," Hively said.
She said there is a lot of data that needs to be analyzed when it comes to the novel coronavirus and questions on whether someone who has been exposed to the virus has lifetime immunity.
"That would be wonderful if we could conclude that, but we just don't have that research yet and data to make those determinations," Hively said.
And demand for the vaccine remains low with an average of about 10 walk-ins per day coming in to the Flint Hills Community Health Center.
Testing-wise, it's about the same. Hively said between two and four people are coming in per day to get tested for COVID-19. Whether that means people are just staying home when they are sick, or illness isn't circulating, she just isn't sure.
"It's really hard to make that determination with our active numbers, because with 14 active cases it's showing that our community spread is pretty low," she said. "But again, we're not doing a whole lot of testing either."
One way public health is looking to inspire more people to get vaccinated and tested is with the #VaxToNormal campaign, partnering with Emporia Main Street, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow (H.O.T.T.), United Way of the Flint Hills, USD 253, and the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund to hold a drive-thru vaccine clinic from 8 - 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Riverside Elementary School.
This is a Pfizer clinic, she said.
Hively said every individual who is vaccinated at the event will receive a $10 Emporia Main Street gift certificate that can be spent at local retailers and restaurants. Every vaccinated person can also register for over $5,000 in prizes through GEADRF’s #VaxToNormal campaign. Visit geadisasterrelieffund.org to register. People can also get paid to get tested for COVID-19.
"They're going to pay anybody who gets tested for COVID $20," she said. "So you could potentially make $30 just coming in and getting vaccinated and getting tested."
Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled online at publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard or www.geadisasterrelieffund.org. Walk-ins and drive ups are also welcome.
"We just want our community to stay safe and we want to be able to keep moving forward and this recovery phase and hopefully, you know, get to a new normal," Hively said.
