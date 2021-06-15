Emporia will have its first known public Juneteenth event on Saturday to celebrate the emancipation of people who had been enslaved in the United States.
The event will be held at Eastside Memorial Park from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and will feature educational programs, an award ceremony, a community barbecue and live music. All are invited.
Don Carter, the host of the event, is an Emporia native who now lives in Kansas City. He is also an activist who has been holding community discussions about combating racism at Eastside Memorial Park on Tuesday evenings.
He said he hadn’t heard of Juneteenth until somewhat recently and has been working to educate himself. He said that, in planning the event, the Lyon County Historical Society had reached out to him by Facebook because it had been studying the history of the Black community in Emporia and wanted to share what it had found.
“I was going to give a shout-out to them because they did reach out and provide me with a lot of information,” he said.
Figuring that there were likely many others who didn’t know much about Juneteenth, Carter decided to begin this year’s event with a presentation on the history of Juneteenth by former Emporia State University professor Melvin Hale at 11 a.m., followed by a presentation on local Black history at noon.
At 1 p.m., the Black Excellence awards will be given out to community members and at 2 p.m. the community barbecue — catered by Freddie Jackson Barbecue — will begin, followed by live music at 3 p.m.
There will be masks and hand sanitizer at the event for those who want them, but Carter asked people to bring their own chairs.
Attendees will be able to buy Juneteenth T-shirts made by Tru Money Chaser, a business started by former Emporian Tracy Smith.
“[Freddie Jackson Barbecue and Tru Money Chaser] are businesses that stand to make a financial gain from the celebration, which is part of the celebration, which is enabling and helping Black business,” Carter said. “I wanted to really push that for people to come out. Even if they don’t stay long, they can still come out and buy the food, try out some of the barbecue.”
Carter said that everyone in the community is invited because he doesn’t think that Juneteenth should be an observance exclusively for descendants of enslaved people, but that everyone should want to celebrate the end of legal ownership of human beings.
“I’m surprised that it hasn’t been pushed,” Carter said. “As just an American, I’m surprised that our country doesn’t celebrate, really, the ending of slavery. It’s left up to Black people to celebrate it, but why wouldn’t our entire community celebrate Americans — because we are Americans — Americans being fully freed? That’s a huge holiday and yet most people haven’t heard of it.”
Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1866, the first anniversary of the announcement of liberation in that state — although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had become effective at the beginning of 1863.
Over the years, its acknowledgment has grown throughout the country, even if it still hasn’t reached the same magnitude as other national holidays. Juneteenth is not currently a federal holiday and, while most state governments have recognized its existence in some way, only a handful have officially designated it as a state holiday.
Carter said that, although there are still many difficult conversations that need to be had, he wants this year’s Juneteenth event to truly be a celebration of positivity.
“Rather than focusing on a lot of negative stuff, this is going to be a positive celebration of things that have happened in this Black community, even though there have been some horrible things,” he said.
While Emporia has a small Black community, Carter said, it isn’t nonexistent and has faced a great deal of adversity over the decades. However, he believes that it’s different now than when he was growing up and that the Black population is shrinking as people seek to build their lives in different communities where they may be more likely to thrive.
“People are saying, ‘Well, there’s just not that many Black people in Emporia’ and I’m like, ‘Well, there was,’” he said. “It’s like people aren’t feeling comfortable and people are getting away. My experience has been that when they get out of this community, a lot of the problems they were having in this community are gone and they actually do better in another community.”
He said that he’s found that many native Emporians aren’t particularly familiar with the Eastside neighborhood or that in the past it used to be called Stringtown.
“What I’ve learned since I’ve been back is that people who grew up here don’t really know anything about the east side of town, they don’t know about the Eastside, what it used to be in comparison to what it is now,” he said.
With the Juneteenth celebration and other work that he’s doing, Carter hopes to help Emporia become a place of diversity and true equality.
“Everything that I’m doing is to try to get Emporia to be a real leader as a community on what a real America should look like,” he said. “And we’ve got the potential to do it because it’s a diverse city, it’s a small enough city to where I feel like we can impact change and that’s the only thing Emporians have control over.”
