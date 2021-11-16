Hannah Lynch of Emporia and Trenten Walters of Salina announce their engagement.
Lynch is the daughter of Jill and Jeff Lynch of Emporia. Grandparents are Monty and Sue Thomas of Hinton, Okla.
Walters was raised by his aunt and uncle, Larry Lane of Salina and the late Neva Lane.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of the Flint Hills Technical College dental assisting program. She is employed with St. Francis Ministries Kinship Department.
The bridegroom-to-be is a graduate of Matta Aviation Services. He is employed with Schilling Aviation.
The couple plans to marry Oct. 8, 2022 on the beach at Port Aransas, Texas.
