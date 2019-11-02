Kandace Griffin and Stuart Wakeman announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Katrina and Justin Griffin of Strong City. She is a graduate of Chase County High School and Kansas State University. She is the Social Media Manager for Emporia State University and owner/entrepreneur of Kandace Griffin Photography, LLC.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mary Wakeman of Topeka and Richard Wakeman of Lawrence. He is a graduate of Free State High School in Lawrence and Kansas State University. He is employed as an Agriculture Parts Lead at Kan Equip in Ottawa.
The couple plans to marry December 7, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Strong City.
