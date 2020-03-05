Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Animal bite, 1200 Exchange St., 2:55 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 2300 Industrial Rd., 2:44 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 700 Merchant St., 4:35 p.m.
Juvenile problem, information redacted
Elder abuse, information redacted
Tuesday
Suspicious person, 200 E. 6th Ave., 3:02 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Chestnut St., 7:33 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 2400 Graphic Arts Rd., 8:56 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:01 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 600 Chestnut St., 9:10 a.m., 9:13 a.m.
Violate PFA, information redacted
Citizen community contact, W. 6th Ave. and Albert St., 1:57 p.m.
Suicide attempt, information redacted
Suspicious vehicle, 1700 Road F, 9:32 p.m.
Weapon - unlawful possession, 2300 Industrial Rd., 10:55 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Fire - brush, 3000 Rad D, 11:47 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 1:21 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 2300 Industrial Rd., 2:44 p.m.
Tuesday
Traffic - parking problem, N. Hwy. 99 and Road L, 8:45 a.m.
Traffic hazard, Road E, Americus, 1:16 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:16 p.m.
Animal bite, 1400 Patrick St., 3:46 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 1700 Road F., 9:32 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Theft - late report, 1200 Triplett Dr., 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 2600 W. Hwy. 50, 12:50 p.m.
Sheriff
Courts
Joseph Jaso Jr., 408 Highland Ave., Newton, Yield when turning left, March 1
Jonathan Manzano, 212 S. Exchange St., Reckless driving, March 1
Kreed P. Hamilton, 1225 Exchange St., Dog at large, March 2
Alexis N. Brooks, no address given, theft under $25, March 2
Jesus Hinostroza, 930 Graphic Arts Rd., Speeding in school zone, suspended driver’s license, March 3
Jacob Herl, 1830 E. US Hwy. 50, Suspended driver’s license, illegal tag, March 3
