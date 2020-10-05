St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church had several canine and feline visitors on Sunday during its annual Blessing of the Animals.
The church holds a Blessing of the Animals event each year on or around Oct. 4 to celebrate St. Francis of Assisi.
“This is a way to honor the feast of St. Francis who preached to animals and is the patron saint of all God’s creatures,” Father Marc McDonald said. “For us, a Blessing of the Animals witnesses to God’s and the Church’s love, care, and concern for creation.”
Usually, a group blessing is performed with pets and their owners gathered on the grass in front of the church, followed by a vegetarian supper in the Parish Hall. Due to the coronavirus, organizers opted for the drive-thru format.
About 20 vehicles stopped in front of the church at 9th Avenue and Commercial Street with dogs and cats in passenger seats, ready to receive a blessing and a special treat.
One family brought pictures of their missing golden retriever, Al, to receive a prayer for his safe return. Al jumped out of his owner’s truck somewhere between Madison and Emporia. He is wearing a camouflage collar with a tag. Anyone with information about Al’s whereabouts can contact Joel Miller at 620-437-7242.
Pet owners could also enter to win a pet portrait, donated by local artist Charlotte Nickel. The winner of the drawing will submit a photograph of their pet which Nickel will use as inspiration to paint a portrait.
“We wanted to use this as an opportunity to reach out to the community and let them know we care about them during this time of high anxiety and that we care about their pets,” McDonald said. “At St. Andrew’s, we love all of God’s creation.”
St. Andrew’s holds in-person services on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (masks required) and the service is live-streamed at fb.com/standrewemporia. More information about the church can be found at standrewsemporia.org.
