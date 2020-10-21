The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is offering a way for the community to receive real-time alerts about registered offenders before Halloween this year.
"In Lyon County, there are over than 100 registered sex offenders, and we want the community to know where they reside so they can choose to avoid those houses when trick-or-treating," said Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh in a written release. "Citizens are encouraged to check any addresses where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives."
Welsh said community members can search for registered offenders or to sign up to receive alerts by clicking the flashing banner at https://lyoncounty.org/sheriff/registered-offenders.
"Community members will also find many other beneficial tools online, such as the ability to sign up for free automated email notifications informing them if an offender moves into their neighborhood or around another address," Welsh said. "Even if you aren’t planning on trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, this is a great tool to use."
The alerts are in real-time and sent out via email as soon as a new offender has registered with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
"Sheriff Cope encourages everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween," Welsh said. "Knowledge is power and knowing where registered sex offenders reside can help citizens make safer decisions when trick or-treating."
For further information, please call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or visit them on social media.
