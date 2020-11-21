Mary Susan Fancher died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. She was 87.
Mary was born on March 3, 1933 in Gardner, Kansas the daughter of Foster J. and Mary I. Somerville Perry. She married Robert C. Davis on November 11, 1952 at the Lebo Methodist Church in Lebo. They divorced. She later married Clarence W. Fancher on February 8, 1970 in Emporia, Kansas. They divorced.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Janis Edington of Emporia; grandchildren, Aaron Davis, Angie Becker, Amanda Dresher, Aaric Davis, Channon Spencer, Micayla Davis, Michial Besaw, and Nikkia Kostner; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, John A. Davis and James F. Davis; grandson, Patrick Besaw; brother, Donald J. Perry; and sisters, Gladys Williams, Phyllis Bowlin, and Marjorie Jones.
For 24 years Mary was a homemaker and then spent 30 years at the Dolly Madison Thrift Store in Emporia.
Cremation is planned with a private graveside service in the spring at Lincoln Cemetery, Lebo, Kansas. You can leave online condolences at
