During a decidedly unconventional semester that included a mixture of face to face and online classes as well as not playing any games until November, Emporia State's over 350 student-athletes combined for a department wide GPA of 3.24 during the fall 2020 semester. Six programs had a team GPA of over 3.50 while all programs maintained at least a 3.00 GPA for the second consecutive semester. A total of 257 of the 364 student-athletes for Emporia State had a 3.0 GPA during the semester while 48 Hornet student-athletes had a 4.0 GPA in the spring.
"Our students have faced uncertainties with competition seasons and practices," said Emporia State Deputy Athletic Director Kristy Bayer. "They have experienced non-traditional training regiments. They have participated in both online and face to face learning environments that have been altered due to COVID. They have had to pivot many times this semester. Despite this uncertainty and disruption, they have been committed to academic excellence and making the most of this semester. As a department and university, we are proud of their continued resilience."
The 48 Hornets with a 4.00 GPA represent 18 different majors and ten different athletic programs.
"We would also like to recognize our ESU faculty and staff for assisting our student-athletes," said Bayer. "Faculty have been able to pivot and deliver quality content during a difficult semester. Our ESU staff have been there to ensure the academic success, health and safety, and basic needs of all our students were being met. We are grateful for everyone who has contributed to our student-athletes' success."
This is the 24th straight semester the Hornets have posted at least a 3.0 department wide GPA and the 3.24 is the third highest department wide GPA since Emporia State began keeping records of it in 2007. All three of the top semesters have come in the last four years.
"I am extremely proud to see our student-athletes achieve another outstanding semester during the COVID pandemic," said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser. "We have seen a lot of changes over the past nine months, but one thing that has not changed is our student-athletes commitment and outstanding performance in the classroom."
Softball had the highest team GPA at 3.83 as all 19 members of the team had at least a 3.31 GPA with ten earning a 4.00 in the spring.
Volleyball turned in a 3.62 team GPA for the fall with three players of their 14 players recording a 4.00 for the semester.
The nine player men's tennis came in next with a 3.60 semester GPA followed closely by the women's team with their seven players posting a 3.56 team GPA.
The women's track and field team is the largest women's team at Emporia State with 40 athletes not counting those that compete in cross country and was able to post a 3.52 GPA thanks in large part to ten student-athletes earning a 4.00 in the fall. The 16 person women's cross country had a 3.30 team GPA.
Soccer is the next largest women's squad and their 21 players also combined for a 3.52 GPA in the fall with four players posting 4.00 GPA during the semester.
The 11 members of the #11 ranked Lady Hornet basketball team recorded a 3.37 team GPA and were the first Emporia State team to compete against outside competition this fall.
Baseball saw their 34 players post a 3.17 GPA with three players recording a 4.0 for the semester.
Men's basketball had one of their strongest semesters since Emporia State began recording team GPAs. The 14 players combined for a 3.13 team GPA in the fall as they were the first Hornet men's team to compete this season.
The 26 runners on the men's cross country team had a 3.14 GPA for the semester with four people earning 4.0 GPA. The 45 men on the track and field that did not run cross country team posted a 3.08 team GPA with five student-athletes recording a 4.00 GPA for the semester.
Football is the largest team on campus and their 107 players combined for a 3.03 team GPA with eight Hornets recording a 4.00 and 34 players posting at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.
For the second consecutive semester every athletic program at Emporia State had at least a 3.00 GPA in the same semester.
In addition to the athletic programs, Emporia State also reported the team GPAs of the student athletic trainers and cheer squad. The student trainers had a 3.35 group GPA while the cheer squad turned in a 3.06 GPA.
