Passersby of the Preston Plaza & Lofts at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Merchant Street just might notice some colorful visitors swimming in the fountain.
Marlina Poff, an independent hairstylist who operates her business at the Salon Suites at The Preston, has kicked off the "Don't Duck Out On Your Mammogram" campaign as a way to raise awareness for breast cancer throughout the month of October.
The campaign encourages community members to purchase a pink rubber duck for $5, which they can personalize with a name, and then place the duck in the fountain. All of the funds raised are being donated to the American Cancer Society.
"I got the idea because Cory Haag, the building owner, had been putting out decoys in the fountain and I started thinking about October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month," Poff said. "I thought, 'What if we raised money for the American Cancer Society?'"
She found pink rubber duckies, complete with pink breast cancer awareness ribbons, and ordered 120 of them. She has already had to place another order, which she expects to arrive Monday.
Cancer, Poff said, is something that touches everyone's life in some way. Breast cancer is something she hears about a lot from her clients, many of whom have become friends over the years.
"With our business we hear all of the time about somebody's friend, family member, coworker who's going through cancer or has passed away. We hear stories," she said. "It happened just today, one of my client's sisters just found out she has breast cancer."
Because stylists and clients can form lasting relationships, Poff said they are often part of the process as a client goes through a cancer diagnosis.
"There comes a point when they're going through chemo and they're losing their hair, oftentimes they're asking us to shave the rest of their hair off so they don't have to deal with it all falling out," she said. "We kind of help them through those steps and do what we can to help out."
Poff is asking the community to be respectful of the duckies in the fountain. They are welcome to pick them up to read the names on the duckies, but she asked that they be returned to the water.
Duckies can be purchased from any stylist at the Salon Suites:
- Marlina Poff — Suite 1 — 620-717-5717
- Heather Bailey — Suite 3 — 620-757-6139
- Rebecca Kirton — Suite 5 — 785-380-9089
- Aimee Morris — Suite 7 — 620-343-3953
- Shawna Short — Suite 8 — 620-366-0495
- Jane Peck — Suite 9 — 620-412-3288
"The goal is to fill the fountain up with as much pink as possible," Poff said.
