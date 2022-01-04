All roads lead to Kansas.
Lotteries for the 2022 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel 200, 100, 50 and 25-mile race distances open Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Athletes that are interested in participating, but who do not have a guaranteed spot in the races must enter the lottery for a chance to register for the 2022 edition of Life Time’s Garmin UNBOUND Gravel race. The lottery closes on Jan. 18. Winning entries will be notified on Jan. 26.
UNBOUND Gravel is the world’s premiere gravel race, covering 200 miles of hilly terrain surrounding Emporia. The 2022 UNBOUND Gravel will take place on June 4.
This year’s UNBOUND Gravel race is a part of the recently debuted Life Time Grand Prix race series. The Life Time Grand Prix will challenge 60 elite riders to a series of six mountain bike and gravel events with a total prize purse of $250,000.
More information and detailed lottery selection rules can be found at unboundgravel.com. Learn more about the Life Time Grand Prix at lifetimegrandprix.com.
