The Emporia State volleyball team was picked to finished 10th in the MIAA by the league’s coaches on Monday.
The Hornets struggled during their short spring 2021 season, going just 2-14 overall and 2-6 in the MIAA South Division. Their lone wins came in back-to-back matches against Missouri Southern and Newman on Feb. 26 and March 5.
In 2019, the last time Emporia State played a full regular season, the Hornets went 7-21 and 3-17 against league opponents, good for a 10th place finish in the MIAA.
Five Hornets are back from the 2019 squad along with nine newcomers who have yet to compete in a full fall season.
Mikayla Simons has played in 80 matches for Emporia State with 141 blocks in her career. She is a fifth-year senior from Emporia.
Rylie Fornelli is a junior defensive specialist from Emporia who was eighth in the league in digs during her freshman campaign in 2019.
Shelby Ebert earned significant playing time as a freshman in 2019, seeing the floor in 26 of the Hornets’ 28 games. She contributed 137 kills and 257 that year.
Riley Benskoetter had 164 assists in her 16 matches in 2019, also her freshman year. That put her second on the team.
The final returner is Orianna Clements, who started one of the 21 matches she played during her redshirt season in 2019. She put down 63 kills that year.
Emporia State begins its 2021 season in Durant, Okla., when it takes on Texas A&M-Commerce at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. The Hornets will open at home against Central Missouri at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
2021 MIAA Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Nebraska Kearney (7) 96 points
2. Washburn (2) 88 points
3. Northwest Missouri (2) 86 points
4. Central Missouri 75 points
5. Central Oklahoma 62 points
6. Missouri Western 48 points
7. Missouri Southern 47 points
8. Pittsburg State 43 points
9. Fort Hays State 25 points
10. Emporia State 20 points
11. Newman 15 points
Notes:
First place votes are in parentheses
Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team
