Emporia State women’s basketball came in at No. 1 in the 2020-21 MIAA women’s basketball preseason coaches poll, released by the conference Tuesday morning during MIAA basketball media day. Nebraska-Kearney, who the Hornets open their season against on Nov. 19, finished behind ESU at No. 2. Central Missouri, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State rounded out the top-5.
Last season, ESU’s women’s team finished as the runner-up in the MIAA conference championship and held a 24-7 record entering the NCAA Tournament before COVID-19 canceled the event.
On the men’s side, ESU finished No. 12 in the men’s preseason coaches poll. Craig Doty’s Hornets will also kick off its 2020-21 season at Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 19, and will look to improve this campaign on a 10-18 record from a year ago. Northwest Missouri received 13 of 14 first-place votes in the preseason poll and enter the year as conference favorites. Missouri Southern, Washburn Rural, Rogers State and Missouri Western complete the top-5.
2020-21 MIAA women’s basketball preseason coaches poll:
1. Emporia State (4) - 153 points
2. Nebraska Kearney (6) - 146 points
3. Central Missouri (3) - 143 points
4. Pittsburg State - 140 points
5. Fort Hays State (1) - 125 points
6. Missouri Western - 109 points
7. Central Oklahoma - 104 points
8. Washburn - 79 points
9. Northwest Missouri - 76 points
10. Missouri Southern - 65 points
11. Newman - 55 points
12. Northeastern State - 37 points
13. Rogers State - 28 points
14. Lincoln - 14 points
*Coaches Cannot Vote For Their Own Team
2020-21 MIAA men’s basketball preseason coaches poll:
1. Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points
2. Missouri Southern (1) - 147 points
3. Washburn - 140 points
4. Rogers State - 123 points
5. Missouri Western - 122 points
6. Central Oklahoma - 106 points
T7. Fort Hays State - 75 points
T7. Pittsburg State - 75 points
9. Lincoln - 67 points
10. Nebraska Kearney - 64 points
11. Central Missouri - 60 points
12. Emporia State - 56 points
13. Northeastern State - 55 points
14. Newman - 17 points
*Coaches Cannot Vote For Their Own Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.