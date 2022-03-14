John G. Glover, 82, Kingman, Kansas and formerly of Madison, Kansas, passed away in Kingman on Friday, March 11, 2022.
John Gail Glover was born in Americus, Kansas on April 14, 1939, the son of Glen Gail and Edith Maxine (Beam) Glover. John and Margaret Ann (Schwindt) were married at the Calvary Evangelical United Brethren Church in Emporia on June 21, 1959. She survives of Kingman. He is also survived by sons, Mark (Lisa) Glover, Bradley (Sheri) Glover, both of Wichita, KS, Steven (Donna) Glover, Peabody, KS; daughter, Crystal (Brian) Helten, Garden Plain, KS; sister, Maxine Kinder, Palestine, TX; grandchildren, Zachary (Maggie) Glover, Kerri (Dane) Riley, Ashley (Joe) Wolf, Alysssa (Jason) Shipps, Chelsie (Xander) Baldwin, Johnathan Glover, Jefferson Glover, and Xavier Helten; and great-grandson, Denton Riley.
Mr. Glover was a graduate of Emporia State University, having received both his Bachelor of
Science and Master of Science Degrees. He was a Principal and Superintendent of Schools in Peabody and Madison, Kansas. After his retirement from education he worked 14 years for Reeble’s and was a driver for the Madison Senior Center.
He was a member of the Madison (Kansas) United Methodist Church, Madison Lions Club, coffee group, and church groups. John was a founding member of the National Baseball Congress/Hap Dumont Youth Baseball program.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Madison United Methodist Church, Madison, Kansas. The service will be conducted by Pastors Marilyn Christmore and John Bright. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas. The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
Memorials have been established with the Madison United Methodist Church or the Madison Lions Club, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.