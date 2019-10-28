William L. Smelser (“Bill”) passed away on October 8, 2019, surrounded by his children. Born September 18, 1930, to William Nye and Lucille Brodie Smelser, he was 1 of 2 children. He met his high school sweetheart, Patricia J. Herbert, in Emporia, KS, and the two were married December 31, 1950. Bill was a graduate of Emporia State Teachers College, but interrupted his education to enlist in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. His career included working on the Gemini spacecraft, the helmet sight project with the Defense division of Sperry-Univac and eventually retiring as a program manager with Unisys. By hobby he was an exceptional wood craftsman and computer wizard. He was a man of principle, a devoted husband and father and the go-to guy for anything that needed fixing. He was a man of strength and demonstrated to his family the importance of hard work and integrity. While he may have seemed a little rough on the outside, he loved his family and friends and loved being surrounded by all the wonderful chaos. Bill and Pat cherished the Kansas trips to visit extended family and life-long friends at their high school reunions. Bill was a devoted member of the Bountiful First Baptist Church and it’s coffee group at Starbucks.
Bill is survived by his children, Shana (Ray) Wahl, Megin Smelser, William P. Smelser and Stephanie Conti (Brad Robeson); 7 grandchildren, Dan (Nikki), Michael (Monse), Ali (Jack), Ian, Shea, Wyatt and Ava and 3 great-grandchildren, Lily, Mia and Mikah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, his parents and his sister, Barbara Rice.
A viewing was held for family and friends Friday, October 11th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist Mortuary located in Bountiful, UT, followed by services on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Bill’s life was held at Bountiful First Baptist Church following graveside services at the Centerville Cemetery.
The entire family extends their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Bill’s daughter, Megin Smelser, for the love and compassion she demonstrated to dad in his declining health. The family also wants to express their appreciation for the assistance and loving care given by the staff of Inspiration Home Health & Hospice.
Finally, we want to celebrate the life of our dad as an example we all hope to achieve.
