The first Wednesday night farmers market was a huge success. The market had a great turnout, leading many of the vendors to sell out of items.
The market hosted a plethora of fresh foods and crafts, and live music was being played throughout the event.
The farmers market manager, Trisha Fullerton, was excited to help lead her first Wednesday night market. Although some differences are present between summer markets and markets during the rest of the year, Fullerton is looking forward to see all of the fresh produce that will be brought in by vendors.
“In the winter markets we will sometimes have a few more crafts, but we obviously have very little produce,” Fullerton said. “Otherwise, definitely in the summer you start getting more of that fresh produce that everybody loves.”
Every season a new array of vendors are present, but some staple vendors are always a familiar face to shoppers. One of these staple vendors is Bob Karr with his business, The Orchard. Karr sells an array of different items, including fruits, honey, smoking wood, and apple cider.
Similarly to many other shoppers, Karr is excited about the fresh produce that will be available at markets over the summer.
“I think fresh produce is the main thing [I’m excited about],” Karr said. “And sweet corn and tomatoes. I don’t really do those, some of those vendors are very, very good. The sweet corn is amazing.”
Along with the variety of different baked goods and fresh produce that is available at the market, many vendors make different crafts and sell them for customers to enjoy.
Holly Crawford, a new vendor to the market, makes playdough with non-harmful ingredients for children to enjoy.
“It’s all homemade. All of the ingredients are things you would find in your kitchen, so nothing is harmful,” Crawford said. “I do add some essential oils and some food extracts for smells.”
This market was Crawford’s first summer market, and she is excited to see people find some normalcy through this event following COVID.
“This is actually my first summer market so I’m super excited to start it,” Crawford said. “I think it is just fun that everyone kind of gets together and you know, things are getting better so that is exciting.”
Cyndi and Gary Cargill with Pathways Homestead are also a staple vendor and they attend a majority of the markets, including some markets in Olpe. They sell unique items during the markets: lotion, lip balm, homemade bread, soap, jump ropes, hats, and fresh produce.
With the live music and being in the outdoors, the summer markets provide a enjoyable event for community members to attend.
“I think just getting to be outside here where people can kind of see us more, come in and visit that way, and the live music,” Fullerton said. “It’s just a fun atmosphere, I enjoy it.”
Summer markets on Wednesday will continue until the end of September, and Saturday markets will continue until the end of October.
