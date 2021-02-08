Dorothy June Dottie Frost, 76, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021.
She was born February 5, 1944, in Dunavant, Kansas the daughter of Alva Faye and Clara Emma (Taylor) Smith. Due to the death of her mother February 14th 1944, she was adopted by Clara’s sister, Thelma and her husband William H. VerBrugge ll, Reading, KS. She graduated from Reading High School, Reading, KS in 1962. She graduated from Cosmetology School in Manhattan. KS in 1963. She married Gary Holcomb of Emporia, KS in February 1963. They had a daughter Kimberly Ann Holcomb. They later divorced.
Dorothy and her daughter moved to Topeka where she worked in various hair salons and later she became a pet groomer, until retiring.
She was a member of Family Campers and RVers and Wagonears Camping Club.
Dottie married Jack LaVerle Frost on September 25, 1983 in Topeka, KS. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2013. Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly (Holcomb) Horn and her husband, David of Wichita, KS; siblings, Howard (Fredonna) Smith of Lawrence, KS, Bess (Ralph) Brewer of Topeka, KS, Linda (Garold) Smith of Berryton, KS, William “Bill” (Linda) VerBrugge of Aurora, CO, Carol Swint of Emporia, KS, Arlene Leuszler of Tecumseh, KS, Doris Rowland of Lawrence, KS; sister in law, Lovie (Clarence) Smith of Topeka, KS; brother in law, Don (Leita) Hiebsch of Topeka, KS; Wilma (Marvin) Smith of California; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Clara Smith, and William H. and Thelma VerBrugge; husband, Jack L. Frost; siblings, Clarence Smith, Marvin Smith, Leita Hiebsch, Alice St.John, Frank “Gene” Schlageter,
Dorothy enjoyed going to garage sales, buying jewelry, and traveling around the country with her husband in their RV. She also enjoyed pets of all kinds, painting, music, collecting knick-knacks, and later shopping online.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check back for more information. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
