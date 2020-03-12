The United Way of the Flint Hills is pleased to announce that it will distribute more than $450,000 in grants to the community this year.
“Our Community Partners make a great impact on the health, education and financial stability of our community," United Way of the Flint Hills Executive Director Mickey Edwards said. "The United Way of the Flint Hills is proud of the work they do, and happy to support it through our Community Partner grants process."
Each year, a United Way campaign raises thousands of dollars with the help of volunteers, businesse, and individuals. United Way Campaign Drive Chair Ron Thomas spearheaded efforts recently, setting the campaign goal at $560,000.
“Words cannot properly express the gratitude I have to all that donated to this year’s Live Local-Give Local United Way of the Flint Hills campaign,” Thomas said. “Thanks to all of the industries, businesses and individuals who played a major role in making this year’s campaign a success. Your generosity will directly impact thousands of lives.”
Agencies applying for United Way funding must submit a detailed application, which is reviewed thoroughly by a team of volunteers, the Community Investment Committee. Additionally, agencies deliver presentations on their programs to assist the committee in having a deeper understanding of the impact and quality of services provided. The committee makes recommendations for grant funding, which are reviewed by the United Way Board of Trustees before final grants are awarded.
“Our volunteers spend hours pouring over agency information, financials and program details to determine how best to utilize the financial support of donors,” Edwards said. “Donors and supporters should feel confident that their dollars are going to support excellent programming that helps to improve quality of life for the residents in our community.”
The 2020 United Way of the Flint Hills’ Community Partners are:
Building Blocks Community Day Care Center; Camp Alexander; CASA of the 8th Judicial District; Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation; Coffey County Resource Council; Communities in Schools; Corner House; Cradle to Career Literacy Center; CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness; Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library; East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging; Emporia Child Care Center; Food for Students; Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland; Help House of Osage County; Housing & Credit Counseling, Inc.; Jayhawk Council Boy Scouts; Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters; Kansas Children's Service League; Kansas Legal Services; LEAP!; Morris County Care and Share; Sacred Heart Child Care Center; SOS, Inc. and the Salvation Army.
The final fundraising total will be announced at a United Way Celebration Luncheon on March 25 at the Bowyer Community Building in Emporia. The community is invited to attend. To purchase tickets, call the United Way office at 342-7564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.