ALMA — Internationally acclaimed equestrian performers Charro Jerry Diaz and family, will entertain at the Volland Store Saturday, July 8.
“They entertained here in 2019 and there have been requests for their return,” said Jerry and Patty Reece at the Volland Store.
With leadership of the Reece couple, the Volland Store is owned and operated by the Volland Foundation, a 50(c)(3) nonprofit.
It serves as an anchor for the activities at Volland in Wabaunsee County.
Included are art exhibitions and community programming in the gallery. There are outdoor performances at “the Ruin,” artist residencies, and guest accommodations. A history, nature, and sculpture trail is open throughout the year from dawn to dusk.
The Volland Store opened in 1913 at Volland the railroad depot and became the cultural center of the ranching community. Today, the former general store has been re-purposed as an event center.
The upcoming program will include a flamenco concert by Ensemble Iberica who recently performed at Carnegie Hall. There will be an art exhibit by Guggenheim Fellow Philip Heying.
The evening will start with food trucks and mariachi music from Estrella Kansas City.
Inside the Volland gallery, photographs of the Flint Hills by Philip Heying will be on view. He was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2022, one of the art world’s most prestigious and coveted prizes.
At 7 p.m., activities will shift to Volland’s horse arena where Charro Jerry Diaz and family will entertain. They will be showing their Andalusian horses, performing equestrian traditions of Mexico, Spain, and Portugal with color and romance. Dawn and Geff Dawson of Wabaunsee County will emcee the event.
Following the horse show, Ensemble Iberica will present a flamenco concert with special guest Melinda Hedgecorth. Musicians Beau Bledsoe, John Currey, and Rich Wheeler will showcase guitar, saxophone, and percussion in accompaniment.
The Volland Foundation receives support from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Information is available at www.thevollandstore.com.
