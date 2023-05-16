Recent changes implemented at Emporia State University provide a unique model for change at a public university. We compare the recent change process at ESU with previous change at ESU and at other institutions.
A plan for change was hinted during university meetings in the spring of 2022, according to faculty sources. University administrators alluded to “big changes coming.” The next indicator of change was made shortly after Ken Hush was appointed president, when an announcement was made that ESU would be using the Framework for Workforce Management approved by the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR). The Framework replaced the university procedure for faculty appointment and evaluation and removed the tenure process.
Key for this change model appears to be secrecy, which is a radical change from the “shared governance” model that engages faculty, staff, and students in the planning and implementation of change and decision making at most—if not all—universities. The shared governance model had been employed at ESU for decades.
September 7, 2022, faculty, staff, and students were presented the Framework for Workforce Management developed by ESU administration, which required a response by university personnel on the morning of September 12. The required response was two business days from the time the administration said they wanted feedback to the time when comments were closed.
Two days clearly is not sufficient time to consider major changes that impact all faculty, staff, and students at a university. Faculty consulted about the plan also noted that the Framework for Workforce Management has many parts and includes nine bullet points that indicate reasons for change that include university reorganization as well as measures of faculty performance.
The plan was wide-ranging and provided virtually no feedback from faculty, staff, or students. It was submitted to KBOR and approved at its meeting September 14.
On the next day, 33 faculty members were notified that their positions at the university were terminated. Nearly all were tenured; all of those dismissed had many years of experience on the university faculty.
Faculty received a phone call that ordered them to report to the Earle Center, an off-campus building, within the hour. They were told to bring no one with them.
Faculty were led into the building one at a time and were read their dismissal letters, which did not provide specific reasons for their termination. Instead, the bullet points from the Framework for Workforce Management were read.
The KBOR plan suspended the university policy manual and protections afforded professors by tenure and replaced it with a general plan to fire whoever the university leadership wanted with no justification.
The American Association of University Professors conducted an investigation and issued the following statement on May 1: “The absence of meaningful faculty involvement in developing and approving the administration’s ‘Framework for Workforce Management,’ in ‘realigning’ curricular programs, and in terminating faculty appointments demonstrates that conditions for shared governance at Emporia State University are deficient.” A full report is expected later this month.
Tenure is a promise for continued employment as long as a faculty member continues the level of teaching, research, and service demonstrated during the years preparing for peer assessment for tenure. Tenure affords university professors the freedom to do research, to voice their opinions, and to teach according to the best practices of their particular disciplines, free from political interference. Tenure is essential for freedom of speech, a cornerstone of democracy. Tenure is much more than job security.
Faculty were told they could appeal their dismissal to the Office of Administrative Hearings within thirty days, and many did appeal.
Faculty members who shared their stories generally expressed shock, and some used the term “appalled” at the way the terminations were conducted. They received a short notice to appear at a university facility off campus, were read from a script that they were terminated with no specific reasons that applied to them and were dismissed with no further explanation. Their many years at the University were not recognized, nor were their accomplishments. Absent was the usual recognition of retiring faculty by the University.
The academic year concluded with Commencement on May 13. Terminated faculty were instructed to move out of their offices by May 17. After that date, they are to have access only to public areas within the University.
In summary, this ESU model for change appears to be: The administration plans a strategy; faculty, staff, and students have minimal or no input; faculty are dismissed without reasons; they are told to vacate their offices when the semester concludes; and they receive no recognition after their career at a university where they had earned tenure based on their demonstrated quality teaching, research, and service.
This change model is an abrupt and startling change from the culture of ESU. Based on recent events, this model is certainly not “shared governance.”
Is this a new and alternative model for university change? Or is it simply a management style transferred from Koch industries by President Ken Hush?
