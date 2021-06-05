The Emporia Municipal Band Board of Directors met April 29th to discuss the upcoming 2021 season. The board made the agonizing decision to cancel this summer’s season. We are anxious to return to you, our audience, as soon as possible.
The major factors in our decision are:
Safety of our audience and band members.
Rehearsals and performances.
Emporia State University is our home for rehearsals, equipment storage, and shared music library. ESU has decided that current COVID protocols will remain in place for this summer. This limits our normal rehearsal space occupancy to 20 people, which is insufficient for our approximately 50 piece band. The board discussed the alternative of outdoor rehearsals, but unfortunately the limitations of space, location, lighting, and weather concerns made this unfeasible.
We felt that our audience could responsibly distance themselves if they choose, but our musicians could not. Our band cannot follow nation-wide recommendations for bands and physically fit on any available performance stage, indoor or outdoor, for rehearsals or for concerts. Mitigation strategies and recommendations that are common for gatherings, families, businesses, and bands are not available or feasible for us at this time.
We felt that the Emporia Municipal Band can not safely perform at the level that we and our audience expect and deserve. We are hopeful for a Fall season and if COVID restrictions allow, possible Veteran’s Day and Christmas concerts later this year.
We thank our area-wide supporters and fans and wish you all well as we continue to deal with this pandemic.
Sincerely,
Emporia Municipal Band Board
