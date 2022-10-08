Bluegrass, folk tunes and old fashioned rock and roll could be heard throughout the heart of Emporia Saturday during the Front Porch Music Festival.
Four houses hosted the event, which is organized by Joe Foster. The line-up included more than 25 musicians playing original tunes and covers.
"Porch Fest was a great success," Foster said in a post to social media Sunday morning. "Thank you everyone for performing and attending! I look forward to doing it again next year."
You can join the Emporia Front Porch Festival group on Facebook to keep up to date on future events.
