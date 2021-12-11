“Small Pleasures,” By Clare Chambers. Custom House 2021. $27.99.
Yes, I know. You’re busy. It’s almost Christmas. It’s been almost Christmas since at least Labor Day, certainly since Halloween. There’s so much to be done — how does anybody find time to read?
If a break from all the busyness strikes you as a fine idea, here’s a suggestion: Treat yourself to a trip to 1957 London and enjoy “Small Pleasures.” Clare Chambers’ most recent novel, longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction, isn’t easy to categorize. Is it a mystery? A love story? A fantasy? It’s not easy to say.
“Small Pleasures” is the story of Jean Swinney, a journalist at a small newspaper, the North Kent Echo, in suburban London. She is the women’s editor, which means that she is charged with producing columns of household hints and “society” items, as well as the occasional full-length feature story that the men who handle the “real” news consider beneath them.
To complicate her situation, Jean lives with her mother, a widow (of course) who sees her daughter’s duty as satisfying maternal demands. It’s not much of a life, but Jean muddles through.
Until the day … .
Until the day the Echo gets a note from one Gretchen Wilbury, who thinks that the Echo’s readers might be interested to know that her daughter is the product of a virgin birth. It’s not real news, say the male editors, but it’s the perfect story for the women’s pages. Jean gets the assignment.
In her investigation, Jean gets to know the Wilbury family: Gretchen, husband Howard and daughter Margaret. They’re generally a pleasant group, easy to get to know, easy to get attached to. Jean and Howard may be becoming a bit too attached, which certainly complicates things for everyone,
That’s the base of the story, which is generally light and peppered with Jean’s wry humor, which likely reflects Chambers’ clever use of language. The tale apparently has its roots in science reporting from the ’50s about microscopic critters that had the ability to reproduce on their own. Chambers has taken this reporting and turned it into delightful fantasy (although the novel’s ending may be too heavy for the light story.
“Small Pleasures” is Chambers’ eighth novel, joining a list that includes “Learning to Swim” and “In a Good Light,” which have received good reviews from professional critics and readers. She has produced an engrossing novel peopled with entertaining characters that is likely to earn the same reactions.
There’s nothing small about “Small Pleasures.” It’s a pleasing novel that will provide a welcome escape from the holidays or a happy start to the new year.
The author is on Twitter at @ClareDChambers.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.