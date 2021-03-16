Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles featuring local women provided by the Lyon County History Center for Women’s History Month.
Margaret Lowe Burke (January 19, 1908- December 24, 1993)
Artist and Business Owner
Margaret Lowe liked to work with her hands. She came from a long line of cabinetmakers and carpenters and often tinkered in her father’s workshop. Margaret was born in Americus, Kan. to John and Margaret Lowe. As a child she would play in sawdust in her father’s workshop, run jigsaws and handle the sharpest of planers. She graduated from Americus High School in 1927 and attended the Kansas State Teachers College, receiving her degree in 1931. While she enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, her first love was music. She was an accomplished musician and wanted to be a music teacher. Following her graduation from KSTC she was hired as a music teacher in Lehigh, Kan. Unfortunately, she never taught there. Before the first day the school board cut her position due to budget changes.
In 1932, the country was in the deep throes of the Great Depression and job prospects for women in their 20s were slim. She returned to Americus and helped her father in his woodworking shop. As a hobby, she would cut silhouettes out of thin sheets of walnut, creating delicate works of art. She hung them on the wall and gave them away to friends who visited the shop. Word spread and people were coming for Margaret’s wooden masterpieces. Some people even offered to pay for the carvings. “Marlow Woodcuts” was born.
Margaret attended trade shows and soon her carvings were being sold in gift shops across the Mid-west. The orders were coming in so quickly her father began to work for her. He would jokingly tell neighbors, “What else could I do? She ran me out of business.” In addition to wall hangings, she also made jewelry, shelves, book covers, desk sets, napkin rings, candlestick holders and book ends. Eventually her woodcuts were sold all over America in department stores, summer resorts, hotel gift shops and drug and novelty stores. Her colonial silhouettes were sold at Mount Vernon. A carving of Buffalo Bill Cody was on display in the Wyoming State Capitol. Her carvings even appeared as props in the 1937 picture, “A Star is Born.”
At the encouragement of friends, Margaret moved the operation from Americus to 522 ½ Commercial St. in Emporia. From 1945-1947 her carvings were mass produced and she was grossing as much as $3,000 a month. The move caused a shift in Margaret. She wasn’t happy. The process of taking the vision from her mind, drawing it on paper and then cutting it out using her hands was gone. It was no longer art, it was a project. In the spring of 1947, Margaret abruptly closed the shop and moved her business back to Americus. The creative process was far more important to her than the profits.
Margaret married Robert Burke in 1957. It was a partnership in both love and business. He worked alongside her until his death in 1974. In 1985, she decided to retire and sold Marlow Woodcuts to Wanda Douglas. Margaret passed away in 1993 and is buried in the Americus Cemetery next to her parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.