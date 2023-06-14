Kansas Office of Broadband needs your help to identify gaps in internet coverage across the state.
They need to know where you have connection, as well as what speeds you’re experiencing. Let’s make sure our communities have the resources they need to thrive in the 21st century. Head over to broadbandks.com to take a quick speed test and survey to help figure out where we need upgrades. It only takes a few minutes and it’s a big help. Join me in helping the Kansas Office of Broadband bridge the digital divide and ensure reliable broadband internet for everyone. Take a few minutes to complete their online speed test and survey at www.broadbandks.com. Our input will shape the future of connectivity in our state.
