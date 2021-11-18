The Emporia Arts Center, is proud to host its annual “Art Gifts Holiday Boutique” in the Trusler Gallery and Glaser Art & Gift Store, 815 Commercial St.
The holiday art sale will take place from Nov. 23 - Dec. 30.
An Artists’ Open House will be held from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. Several of the artists will be on hand to answer any questions that you may have about their art work. Beverages and snacks will be served.
The Emporia Arts Center excitedly has more than 50 local artists participating in Art Gifts this year, with artwork in different mediums. When you purchase an item from Art Gifts, a majority of the total goes directly to the artist who made the item, but a portion also goes to the Arts Center and helps to further their mission to Educate, Advocate and Celebrate the Arts in Emporia and surrounding communities. Join the center this holiday season to support local artists.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday.
