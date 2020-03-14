Marland Smith, 87, of Emporia died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia.
Marland was born April 3, 1932, in Montezuma, Kansas, the son of Abe L. and Martha (Unruh) Smith. Marland worked in the bindery at Emporia State University Printing Service for 30 years and retired in 1993. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia, served stateside in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, and was a volunteer for the Salvation Army, Abundant Harvest and the First United Methodists Church Food Pantry.
In 1950, Marland married Mary Jo Gowens and they later divorced. He married Judith Blough on May 27, 1970, in Emporia. She survives of the home. Other survivors include son, Gary Smith of Lebanon, Tennessee; daughters, Debra Kennedy of Conroe, Texas, Angela Cheever of Emporia; brother, Richard Smith of Oklahoma City; sisters, Verlene LeClear of Emporia, Jolene Witcher of Oklahoma City; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Marland was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Paige; brothers, Melvin Smith, Vernon Smith; sisters, Lorena Stoner, Loretta Nelson, and Jerriene Droke.
Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Monday, March 16, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Pastor Karla Sheffy will be officiating. Interment will be 3:00 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Eastlawn Cemetery in Hesston, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Abundant Harvest and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
